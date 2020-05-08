🏈 Hakeem Adeniji Featured on Pro Football Hall of Fame Podcast

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After being drafted No. 180 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 25, Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji has been settling in with his new team, and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame podcast today to talk football with Bengals’ Hall of Famer, Anthony Munoz.

As a Jayhawk, Adeniji started all 48 games in his career, tying the Kansas school record for consecutive games started. Adeniji garnered the respect of many during his time at KU, earning captain honors during his senior season. In 2019, Adeniji took home All-Big 12 first team honors for the first time in his career. He helped pave the way for KU’s most productive offensive output in 10 years, averaging 377.3 yards per game, including three games with more than 500 yards of total offense.

In addition to earning first-team honors, Adeniji earned an honorable mention nod for Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, and was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, which is awarded to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman. Following his outstanding senior season, Adeniji was invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Adeniji impressed NFL scouts at the Combine and at Kansas’ Pro Day, and also represented KU at the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Listen to the full Pro Football Hall of Fame podcast with Hakeem Adeniji and Anthony Munoz here. Adeniji also shared his story on the Jayhawker Podcast prior to the NFL Draft, available here.