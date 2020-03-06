🏈 KU Pro Day: Behind the Numbers
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks held their annual Pro Day inside the Indoor Practice Facility in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday, holding workouts for 18 players with numerous scouts in attendance.
The 18 Jayhawks participating in Pro Day included Hakeem Adeniji, Jelani Brown, Daylon Charlot, Codey Cole III, Hasan Defense, Kevin Feder, Deante Ford, Elmore Hempstead, Azur Kamara, Mike Lee, Darius Moragne, Shaquille Richmond, Carter Stanley and Najee-Stevens McKenzie. Former Kansas football student-athletes who competed included Jeremiah Booker, Joe Dineen and Kerr Johnson.
The participants competed in a series of drills and on-field workouts, including the 40 yard dash, L-Cone, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press, among others.
Here’s some facts and figures from the 2020 Kansas Football Pro Day:
30 Representatives from 28 Organizations
The 2020 KU Football Pro Day was attended by 30 representatives from 28 different organizations across the NFL. The teams with representatives in attendance includes: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49er’s, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Azur Kamara, Vertical – 30″
After performing at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Azur Kamara was looking to further bolster his draft stock at the 2020 KU Football Pro Day. Kamara did just that by leaping 30″ in the vertical leap, while measuring up with a 81.25″ wingspan. At the NFL Combine, Kamara measured with the longest arms among any linebackers the combine.
Hasan Defense, Broad Jump – 10’4″
Cornerback Hasan Defense showed athleticism on the field for the Jayhawks, and it translated over on Pro Day. Defense jumped tied for the longest broad jump among Jayhawks at Pro Day, leaping 10’4″, while also registering strong performances in the 10.5.10 drill, vertical jump, and 40-yard dash.
DeAnte Ford, 5.10.5 – 4.03
Safety DeAnte Ford showed off his speed in the on-field drills at the KU Pro Day, registering the fastest time in the 5.10.5 drill at 4.03. Ford also showed impressive numbers in the vertical jump (32.5) and broad jump (10’3″).
Bryce Torneden, Vertical – 35″, 40-Yard Dash – 4.57
Jayhawk Bryce Torneden put up impressive numbers in both the vertical jump (35″) and the 40-yard dash (4.57), both of which were the best performances of the day in each drill. Torneden also tied for the second-best mark in the broad jump, leaping 10’3″, in what was an impressive performance for Torneden.
Darrius Moragne, Wingspan – 82″
Defensive lineman Darrius Moragne measured in with the biggest wingspan among defensive lineman at the KU Pro Day on Thursday, measuring at 82″.
Najee Stevens-McKenzie, Broad Jump – 10’4″, 40-Yard Dash – 4.60
Jayhawk Najee Stevens-McKenzie used his strength and speed at the KU Football Pro Day on Saturday, tying for the longest jump in the broad jump at 10’4″, while also clocking a 4.60 40-yard dash. Stevens-McKenzie’s 40-time was the third-fastest among participants at the Pro Day.
Elmore Hempstead, 5.10.5 – 4.15
Elmore Hempstead showed off his speed at the KU Football Pro Day, registering the fastest time of 4.50 in the 40-meter dash, and the third-fastest time of 4.15 in the 5.10. drill.