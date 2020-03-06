🏈 KU Pro Day: Behind the Numbers

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks held their annual Pro Day inside the Indoor Practice Facility in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday, holding workouts for 18 players with numerous scouts in attendance.

The 18 Jayhawks participating in Pro Day included Hakeem Adeniji, Jelani Brown, Daylon Charlot, Codey Cole III, Hasan Defense, Kevin Feder, Deante Ford, Elmore Hempstead, Azur Kamara, Mike Lee, Darius Moragne, Shaquille Richmond, Carter Stanley and Najee-Stevens McKenzie. Former Kansas football student-athletes who competed included Jeremiah Booker, Joe Dineen and Kerr Johnson.

The participants competed in a series of drills and on-field workouts, including the 40 yard dash, L-Cone, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press, among others.

Here’s some facts and figures from the 2020 Kansas Football Pro Day: