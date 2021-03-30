🏊‍♀️ Eighteen Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Other first-team honorees include senior Dannie Dilsaver, junior Kate Steward and sophomores Mackenzie Bravence and Erin Downey who were four of the 10 women’s student-athletes that registered a 4.0 GPA.

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas swimming and diving team finished the season placing 18 student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, announced the conference office on Tuesday. Crissie Blomquist, Ellie Flanagan, Manon Manning and Carolina Schultz earned a first-team nod for the third time.

"Our number one team goal each year is academic success. Our team has worked hard this year in and out of the pool despite the many challenges that has faced all programs. We are so happy for our Big 12 All-Academic Team honorees."

A total of 144 student-athletes were recognized for their academic achievements, with 87 of them coming from the five women’s programs.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Crissie Blomquist (Health & Physical Education)

Dewi Blose (Management & Leadership)

Mackenzie Bravence (Speech, Language & Hearing)

Katie Callhan (Accounting)

Claire Campbell (Exercise Science)

Dannie Dilsaver (Behavioral Neuroscience)

Erin Downey (Political Science)

Amanda Fingerut (Speech, Language & Hearing)

Ellie Flanagan (Accounting)

Alison Grass (Exercise Science)

Autumn Looney (Management & Leadership)

Manon Manning (Business Administration)

Greta Olsen (Chemical Engineering)

Lauryn Parrish (Communications Studies)

Paige Riekhof (Elementary Education)

Caroline Schultz (Management & Leadership)

Kate Steward (Elementary Education)

Kaitlyn Witt (Mechanical Engineering)