🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Conclude KU Virtual Cup #3

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team competed in its sixth meet of the 2020 season with the third KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal on Friday, where the Jayhawks continue to improve by setting some impressive times in the pool.

The third Virtual Cup consisted of eight events, including the 400-yard freestyle relay, 1,000-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley.

The Jayhawks started the day in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, where the team of Manon manning, Claudia Dougan, Autumn Looney and Keyla Brown won in 3:30.06.

In the 1,000-yard freestyle, Claire Campbell won the 40-lap race, finishing in 10:32.22, followed by Chrissie Blomquist in 10:38.12.

Manning won her second race of the day in the 100-yard freestyle, where she led the Jayhawks in 51.18, but was closely followed by Dewi Blose in 51.42.

In the women’s 200-yard butterfly, Dannie Dilsaver led the way for the Jayhawks, finishing in 2:06.19, followed by Katie Callahan in 2:06.26 and Katie Callahan in 2:06.82.

In the women’s 200-yard freestyle, Paige Riekhof and Autumn Looney went 1-2 for the Jayhawks, with Riekhof finishing first in 1:53.26, followed by Looney in 1:53.26.

Following the freestyles, Kara Church won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:03.09, while Kaitlyn Witt won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:24.66.

In the final event of the day, the 100-yard individual medley, Manning finished first with a time of 56.61, followed by Kate Steward with a time of 57.98.

Friday’s Virtual Cup was the third of six scheduled virtual meets, as the Jayhawks continue to prepare for meets throughout the season. Kansas will be back in action on Thursday, November 5 as they host the fourth KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal.