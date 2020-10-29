🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Host Third Virtual Cup on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is set for its sixth meet of the 2020 season on Friday, October 30, as they host the KU Virtual Cup #3 Presented by Capitol Federal at 4 p.m., inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.

The meet marks the third of a set of virtual meets that KU will host this season, as the Jayhawks enter their times against other results registered throughout the country. Last week, the Jayhawks hosted the second KU Virtual Cup, where they put together several strong performances.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a victory in their first dual meet of the season against TCU on October 17, where they defeated the Horned Frogs, 187-112. The Jayhawks were led by strong performances in a variety of events, winning 12 of 16 events.

On October 15, the Jayhawks competed in their first KU Virtual Cup presented by Capitol Federal, where they participated in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley.

Friday’s virtual meet is the sixth of 12 scheduled meets for the Jayhawks, as KU competes in its fourth KU Virtual Cup on Thursday, November 5 inside Robinson Natatorium. All of KU’s virtual competitions will stream live on Facebook Live.