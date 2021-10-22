🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Lead After Day One of Kansas Double Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team got off to a strong start on day one of the Kansas Double Dual, leading Missouri State, 116-68, and South Dakota, 150-35, on Friday inside of Robinson Natatorium.

“We were really happy with the divers today, Lauren (Gryboski) and Amanda (Fingerut), I was very happy with how they did,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “Swimming, we were average. We had some good things here and there, but the good news is it’s early and we have time to work on things.”

The Jayhawks started the day in the pool in the women’s 200 yard medley relay, as the team of Dewi Blose, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Keyla Brown swam to a first place finish of 1:43.58.

Sophomore Kara Church led the way in the women’s 1,000 yard freestyle, pacing the way in 10:21.85.

In the women’s 100 yard backstroke, freshman Ellie Howe was strong in her KU debut, winning the race in 57.46, followed by senior Dewi Blose in second in 57.52. Fellow freshmen Lezli Sisung (third place, 57.87) and Ellie Kotzamanis (fourth place, 58.21) also finished in the top-five.

Senior Kate Steward won a pair of races on Friday night, coming in first in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:03.82) and the 200 yard individual medley (2:05.56).

The Jayhawks rounded out day one of the Double Dual in the women’s 800 yard freestyle relay, finishing second in 7:44.01 and third in 7:46.24.

Through day one of the Kansas Double Dual, the Jayhawks lead South Dakota, 150-35, and lead Missouri State, 116-68. Missouri State takes a 127-58 lead into day two over South Dakota.

Day two of the Kansas Double Dual will continue Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.