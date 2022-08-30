🏌️‍♂️ Chris Wilson Named Finalist For Strickland Assistant Coach Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Men’s Golf Associate Head Coach, Chris Wilson, has been named one of six finalists for the 2022 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award, presented by TaylorMade Golf Company.

The award is presented to the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, or NJCAA assistant coach who excels in working with their student-athletes both on the course and in the classroom.

Wilson, who just completed his sixth season with the Jayhawks, was named a finalist for the award in 2014 and 2019, along with his 2022 nomination.

“It’s an absolute honor to be a finalist for the Jan Strickland Award,” Wilson said. “This is recognition for the program and the team we put together. The 2021-2022 season was special for KU Golf, and I am incredibly proud to have played a role in it. Very few people get to win five times in a season, and it was an amazing run with a special group of guys. None of us will forget it.”

Wilson is entering his seventh season the right-hand man to Head Coach Jamie Bermel with the Kansas Golf team, resulting in some of the most successful seasons in KU golf history. During Wilson’s time at Kansas, the Jayhawks have reached the postseason each year, producing nine GCAA All-American scholars and nine team titles.

“There is no better guy, and no better coach,” Bermel said. “He deserves this acknowledgement. Chris has been a huge part of our building process and success the past seven years.”

This past season, Wilson helped the Jayhawks to a program-record five tournament titles and a spot at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona in May.

“I will always appreciate Coach Bermel for giving me the opportunity to be a Jayhawk,” Wilson continues. “Just like our student-athletes, I learn from him every day. He is a mentor to all of us. He sets the standard and I just try to help the program any way I can. Being recognized for that effort means a lot. I’m humbled to even be considered with the other finalists.”

The Jayhawks head into their season-opener at the Fighting Irish Classic (Sept. 4-5) at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.