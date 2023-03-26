🏌️Jayhawks Head to Oregon to Play in the Duck Invitational

Tournament: Duck Invitational

Course: Eugene Country Club

Par/Yards: 72/7015

Participating Teams: No. 27 Oregon, Boise State, Cal Poly, No. 60 Colorado, No. 25 Colorado State, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Idaho, No. 57 Kansas, Oregon State, Pacific, San Jose State, Santa Clara, UTEP

Eugene, Oregon – Fresh off a fifth-place finish last time out, the Kansas Men’s Golf Team will trek to Eugene Country Club, where the Jayhawks will play in the 33rd annual Duck Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The 14-team field will open play Monday morning with a shotgun start, and will play 36 holes on the opening day, followed by the final 18 on Tuesday.

Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of juniors Gunnar Broin, William Duquette, Davis Cooper and Cecil Belisle and freshman Will King. Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky will play as an individual for Kansas.

“We’re excited for the event at Oregon,” Bermel said. “Eugene Country Club is a great golf course and will be a great test of golf. Weather will be a factor as the forecast is cold, with a chance of rain. We need to be ready to battle this week.”

Kansas, currently sitting at No. 57 in the most recent Golfstat team rankings, were led last time out at The Johnnie-O at Sea Island by Broin, who finished tied for sixth, shooting even par. Broin fired rounds of 69, 70 and 71 and has now finished inside the top 10 three times this year, as he placed tied for fifth at both the Folds of Honor Collegiate and The Blessings Collegiate. Broin’s scoring average of 71.71 is leading the Jayhawks, and his 54-hole score of 210 at The Johnnie-O was his second-best 54-hole score of the season.

Duquette also had a strong showing for the Jayhawks at The Johnnie-O, finishing tied for ninth for his first top 10 of the season. Duquette shot an opening-round 68 and then followed that up with rounds of 73 and 70 for a 54-hole score of 211.

Belisle and King were both inside the top 25 at The Johnnie-O, both finishing tied for 25th at +5. Belisle enters this week’s tournament with a scoring average of 72.48, while King is at 73.24. Cooper is looking for his best showing of the spring to improve on his scoring average of 73.57.

The Jayhawks will tee off beginning at 10:30 a.m., CST, and will be paired with Santa Clara. Broin and Duquette will both tee off on No. 5, while Cooper and King will start on No. 6. Belisle, will open on No. 17. Sokolosky will be grouped with a pair of golfers from Oregon and an individual from San Jose State and that group will begin on No. 17.

Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.