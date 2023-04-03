🏌️Jayhawks in 2nd After 2 Rounds of Play at the Cowboy Classic

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team had a strong first day at the Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club on Monday and sit in second place at -10 with one round to play on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks came out hot during Monday’s 36-hole, two-round day and shot 16-under in the opening round, before finishing the day at -10 after two rounds and heavy afternoon winds. Kansas is just one shot behind leader Missouri (-11) and has a five-shot lead on third-place Pacific (-5).

“We played really well in the first round, and then the wind kicked up and we struggled a bit,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We made some late birdies to save the round.”

Juniors Gunnar Broin and William Duquette are both inside the Top 10 after two rounds. The juniors are tied for eighth at -4, six shots off the leader. Both players had eagles in their afternoon rounds with Broin putting together rounds of 66 and 74 and Duquette going under par in both of his rounds at 69 and 71.

Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky, playing as an individual, is inside the Top 25 at T21 (-1). He put together rounds of 70 and 73. Freshman Will King had rounds of 69 and 75 and is tied for 27th at even par. Juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper are tied for 37th at +1. Belisle posted rounds of 71 and 74, while Cooper went 68-77.

“It’s going to be a dogfight on Tuesday,” Bermel said. “We need to play with some toughness and grit and see if we can’t put up a good score. The weather will be cool and breezy, but we are used to those conditions. Gunnar and William were pretty steady all day, and Zach played solid as the sixth man.”

All six Jayhawks were under par in the opening round with Broin leading the way with a 66. The six Jayhawks combined for 32 birdies and one eagle (Sokolosky) in the morning round.

Kansas had 40 total birdies on the day, which tied for the most in the field with Loyola Marymount, while Duquette led all players in par-five scoring at -7 in the two rounds.

In the afternoon round, Duquette birdied 17 and 18 to get under par, and also picked up an eagle on the par-fifth second, which Broin did as well.

The third and final round of the Cowboy Classic is set for Tuesday morning. Live stats will be available through Golfstat.