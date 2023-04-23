🏌️Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes

Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will open play at the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship on Monday morning at Prairie Dunes Country Club as they prepare for the three-day, 72-hole event featuring some of the top teams in the country.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s team will tee off at 9:07 a.m., off the 10th hole, and will be grouped with TCU. The two squads will then tee off in the second round on No. 1 at 2:37 p.m. The top eight seeds – No. 1 Texas Tech, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 Kansas State, No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 TCU and No. 8 Kansas – are all ranked in the Top 55 in the country. The Red Raiders (No. 5), Sooners (No. 11), Longhorns (No. 14), Cowboys (No. 20) and Wildcats (No. 24) are all inside the Top 25.

The 55th-ranked Jayhawks will go with the same lineup they’ve gone with in recent weeks with juniors Gunnar Broin, William Duquette, Davis Cooper, Cecil Belisle and freshman Will King.

“We are excited to play a great golf course against a really good field,” Bermel said. “I think the weather will be a factor as the forecast calls for rain, cold and wind, which is typically the conditions we play in at Prairie Dunes. We’ve had a good week of practice, and I think we will be ready to go.”

Kansas is coming off back-to-back second-place finishes in its last two tournaments. The Jayhawks finished 6-under at the Cowboy Classic in Arizona to take second, and then shot 29-under at the Hawkeye Invitational, where they finished runner-up to host Iowa.

Broin, who leads the team in scoring at 71.53, enters the Big 12 Championship with four-straight Top 20s, including a runner-up finish his last time out at the Hawkeye Invitational. He closed the tournament with a 9-under 63. Broin also finished tied for sixth at the Cowboy Classic and the Johnnie-O at Sea Island. He finished tied for 18th at the Oregon Duck Invitational. He also has a pair of T5 finishes earlier in the season at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and The Blessings Intercollegiate.

Duquette has been inside the Top 10 in back-to-back events and three of his past four. He finished T6 at the Hawkeye Invitational and T4 at the Cowboy Classic. He has been under-par in six straight rounds and has lowered his season scoring average to 72.50. King, in his debut season with the Jayhawks, finished eighth at the Hawkeye Invitational with rounds of 70-72-69. Belisle finished tied for 25th, while Cooper was T31.

Live scoring for the event can be found on Golfstat.