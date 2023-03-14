🏌️Kansas Finishes 5th in The Johnnie-O

St Simons Island, Georgia – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team had a strong two days at at the Sea Island Golf Club, finishing 5th with a team score of 850 (+10) in the Johnnie-O hosted by Rutgers this week. No. 25 Kansas State finished first with a 839 (-1).

The Wildcats were followed by No. 30 Cincinnati 846 (+6), No 27 Ohio State 846 (+6), No. 42 UNCG 848 (+8), and Kansas 850 (+10) to round out the top five.

The Jayhawks played well all-around and were led by two juniors in Gunnar Broin and William Duquette, who shot a 210 (E) and 211 (+1). Broin tied for sixth with his three birdies in round three. Duquette tied for ninth with an even round today.

There were tough conditions again today, but we battled. We made a few birdies late in the round, but just didn’t have enough. I thought Gunnar and William had a solid event and Cecil (Belisle) got back in the lineup and did his job. – Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Freshman Will King continued to make his presence felt, shooting a 215 (+5) while placing tied for 25th. His weekend was highlighted by getting a birdie on three of the last four holes, really propelling the Jayhawks into fifth. Junior Cecil Belisle also showed consistency, no registering a single shot worse than bogey, as he finished tied for 25th with a score of 215 (+5)