🏌️Paced by Duquette and Broin, Jayhawks Take 2nd at Cowboy Classic

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team finished out a strong performance at the Cowboy Classic on Tuesday, finishing in second place in the 21-team field, just one shot behind No. 28 San Diego State for the title.

The Jayhawks finished 6-under, after shooting a four-over third round on Tuesday at Whirlwind Golf Club. Kansas had an opportunity to tie San Diego State on its final hole, but a birdie putt just missed to secure the win for the Aztecs. Coach Jamie Bermel’s team finished five shots ahead of third-place Mizzou.

“It was a dogfight today,” Bermel said. “We got caught on holes 12-15 with a lot of wind, and unfortunately we made some sloppy bogeys and doubles. I’m very happy how we competed and finished the round. I think we were five shots back with two holes to play and made some nice birdies and Gunnar (Broin) had about seven feet on the last hole to tie San Diego State. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it, but it wasn’t that putt that cost us the tournament. When you have 858 strokes over three rounds, we can always think of one or two.”

Bermel continued: “We gave it a great run and I’m proud of how we competed today. We are off this weekend, then head to Iowa to try to defend our title from last year.”

Junior William Duquette led the Jayhawks on the week, finishing tied for fourth at -6 for the tournament. He fired a 2-under round of 70 in the final round Tuesday and poured in six birdies during his round, including his final two holes.

Broin also had a strong tournament, finishing tied for sixth at 3-under. He shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday with three birdies. Freshman Will King finished just outside the Top 20, tying for 21st at +1 for the tournament. He shot 1-over on Tuesday.

Junior Cecil Belisle finished tied for 38th at +5 after a 4-over 76 on Tuesday. Junior Davis Cooper finished tied for 73rd at +11, while Zach Sokolosky, playing as an individual, finished tied for 49th at +6.

For Duquette, the T4 finish is his best this season and his second Top 10 over the last three events. He also finished tied for ninth at The Johnnie-O at Sea Island. This week’s finish marks the best finish of Duquette’s career. His previous best was a pair of sixth place finishes at the Lamkin San Diego Classic in 2021 and the Seahawk Intercollegiate last season. Duquette was under par in each of his three rounds at the Cowboy Classic.

Broin now has four Top 10 finishes this season and has also been inside the Top 10 in two of the past three events like Duquette.

The Jayhawks will now return to action on April 15 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City. The Jayhawks captured that tournament last season for their fifth tournament win of the season.