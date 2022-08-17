🏐 Hawk Talk with Ray Bechard Dates Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Ray Bechard, which will take place at Henry T’s in Lawrence. The first of the four shows is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

Live from Henry T’s, Hawk Talk airs from 6-7 p.m. CT and will give fans the opportunity to listen to Coach Bechard answer questions about all things KU volleyball. Hawk Talk is hosted by former Jayhawk, Jill Dorsey-Hall.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and via KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show.

Henry T’s Bar and Grill has two locations in Lawrence and Topeka, with weekly food and drink specials. Henry T’s has been voted Best in Lawrence for over 30 years.

HAWK TALK WITH RAY BECHARD 2022 DATES*

Aug. 23 – Tuesday

Sept. 13 – Tuesday

Oct. 17 – Monday

December date is TBD based upon conclusion of season

*All shows are 6-7 p.m. Central

*Show date and time are subject to change.