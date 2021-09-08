🏐 Jayhawks Host Action-Packed Kansas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball opens the home portion of the 2021 season when it hosts the Kansas Invitational, Sept. 9-11, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

KU will play Delaware (5-1) on Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. (Central), Wichita State (3-0) on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Kent State (3-4) Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. All three matches will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Delaware and Kent State contests can be heard on the Jayhawks Radio Network.

Kansas is 2-3 on the season after going 2-1 at the LUV Invitational in Nashville last week. KU swept host Lipscomb on Sept. 2, defeated previously undefeated Wake Forest in five on Sept. 3 before falling to No. 15 Western Kentucky on Sept. 4.

Through five matches, Kansas super-senior Jenny Mosser leads the team with 60 kills. Mosser is third on the team with 34 digs. Redshirt-senior Anezka Sazbo is second in kills with 38 and second in total blocks with 20, one behind senior Rachel Langs’ 21. Junior Kennedy Farris leads KU with 60 digs, while sophomore Elisa McGhie has a team-best 137 assists. Mosser, Farris and McGhie are tied for the team high with five aces, which is one ahead of freshman Caroline Bien’s four. Bien is third on the team with 31 kills.

Kansas and Delaware will be meeting for the first time in volleyball. Kansas leads the overall series with Wichita State, 42-13. These two teams last met twice in 2020 with Kansas winning both matches, 3-1 and 3-0. The KU-WSU series dates back to 1975 and Kansas has won the last three matchups and nine of the last 10 dating back to 1995. Kansas and Kent State will be meeting for the first time.

Following this weekend’s tournament, Kansas continues its homestand when it hosts the Jayhawk Classic, Sept. 16-18, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. KU will play Kansas City Sept. 16, Missouri State Sept. 17 and Albany Sept 18.