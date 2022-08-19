🏐 Jayhawks Top Drake in Exhibition Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In front of a lively crowd at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Kansas defeated Drake 3-0 in an exhibition match on Friday evening. Set scores from the contest were 25-23, 25-13, 29-27.

The first set saw nine ties and three lead changes, with KU scoring the final two points to break a 23-all tie and take the 1-0 lead. The Jayhawks led nearly wire-to-wire in the second set to take the commanding lead, but had to fight from behind in the third set to close out the match. The third set featured 14 ties and went into extra points before KU was able to score the final three points and secure the victory.

Kansas used 15 different players in the match and was led by returning All-American Caroline Bien, who had 11 kills and 12 digs in the match. Camryn Turner added 32 assists and four blocks in the winning effort.

“When you use so many people, there is going to be some flow,” said Kansas head coach Ray Bechard. “This is such a rhythm sport, such a momentum sport. I think us using so many different players creates a little bit of break in rhythm, but overall, I think everyone contributed tonight.

The Jayhawks now turn attention to the regular season, which begins next weekend, August 26-27, at the Utah Classic in Salt Lake City. KU’s first match of the season will be against Utah Valley on Friday, August 26, at 1 pm CT.