🏐 Kansas Dominates Temple in 3-0 Sweep

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 20 Kansas volleyball team defeated the Temple Owls 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) at the Black Knights Invitational hosted by Army on September 2. Kansas versus Temple was the Jayhawks first of two matches for the day.

Set One

The Jayhawks started out the match with a 6-0 run against the Temple Owls. Temple started the set with a service error. After a service ace by sophomore Camryn Turner, the Owls called a timeout. Super-senior Anezka Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley both earned a kill to advance the Jayhawks 8-1. Kansas took off any never looked back, ending the set 25-15.

Set Two

Dooley kicked off set two with a kill, followed by a service ace by Turner. Temple tried to keep up, but Szabo helped the Jayhawks take the lead 5-4. It wasn’t until a block by Szabo and Dooley where Kansas took a three-point lead 11-8. Szabo collected a kill through the Temple defense, immediately forcing an Owl timeout 15-10. After a service error by Temple, KU took home set two 25-19.

Set Three

Sophomore London Davis had a kill to begin set three, followed by a kill by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady 3-0. The Jayhawks took off any continued the momentum. Sophomore Caroline Bien was too quick for the Owls defense as she recorded a kill for Kansas. Super-senior Rachel Langs and Turner blocked Temple from scoring and elevated the Jayhawks 11-6. Davis and junior Kim Whetstone had a double block to keep KU ahead 18-9. In the end, Kansas came out on top 25-17.

Important Notes

Super-senior Anezka Szabo and redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady had seven kills each.

Sophomore London Davis had five kills on six attempts, hitting .833.

Sophomore Camryn Turner collected 34 assists with five digs.

Super-senior Rachel Langs earned four clock assists in three sets.

Up Next

No. 20 Kansas rises to a record of 4-0 (0-0 Big 12) while Temple drops to 1-2 (0-0 AAC). The Jayhawks are back in action on September 2 at 5 p.m. CT to take on host Army at the Gillis Field House to close out day one of the Black Knights Invitational.