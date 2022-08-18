🏐 Kansas Hosts Drake in Exhibition Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas volleyball will kick off the 2022 campaign with an exhibition match against Drake on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Admission to the exhibition match is free with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Kansas Head Coach Ray Bechard is entering his 25th season with the Kansas Jayhawks with a record of 428-291 (.595).

On August 15, Kansas ranked No. 23 in the AVCA Coaches Preseason Poll. KU is one of three Big 12 schools in the rankings, including No. 2 Texas and No. 16 Baylor.

During the 2022 campaign, the Jayhawks will host two televised matches on ESPNU. The contests will be on September 21 against No. 2 Texas at 8 p.m. CT and on October 30 against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. CT.

Kansas is currently 8-7-1 (4-0 at home) against Drake with the last matchup in 2018 where the Jayhawks took the win 3-1. KU recorded a season-high 16.0 blocks, led by Rachel Langs’ seven block-assists and one block solo.

The Jayhawks are coming off a stellar 2021 season after advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in program history and for the first time since 2017. Kansas made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2015 and for the third time under Head Coach Ray Bechard.

Kansas was one of just two schools to reach the Sweet Sixteen that did not receive a national seed. KU was joined by Illinois, who defeated the defending national champion, No. 7 Kentucky in the Round of 32.

Following the exhibition contest, Kansas will hit the road for the Utah Classic on August 26-27 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Jayhawks will play twice on August 26 with the first match being at 1 p.m. against Utah Valley and the second matchup at 8 p.m. against host Utah.