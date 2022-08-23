🏐 Volleyball Adds Tori Miller to Staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Ray Bechard announced on Tuesday the addition of former KU volleyball player Tori Miller to the Kansas Volleyball staff. Miller will serve as the Tech Coordinator for the upcoming 2022 season.

Before returning to Kansas, Miller was serving as the Director of Volleyball Operations at Air Force.

She went to Air Force after a two-year stint at Wichita State and was a graduate assistant on the Shockers staff. In addition to assisting the coaching staff during practice and matches, Miller managed the programs scouting and analytic software, assisted with team travel and served as an assistant director for multiple fundraising programs, including the Shockers’ alumni weekend and youth clinics.

Miller also spent nine months as the Director of Operations at her alma mater, where she organized team practices and travel, served as the team’s liaison between various departments, coordinated off-season camp programs, and assisted on several special projects.

In addition to her work at the collegiate level, Miller spent six years as a club coach in Kansas, working with the Land Sharks Volleyball Club in Lawrence (16s, 17s) and the Shockwave Volleyball Academy in Wichita (16s).

A native of Derby, Kansas, Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Kansas in 2018, before completing her Masters in that specialization from Wichita State in 2021. During her time with the Jayhawks, Miller served as a defensive specialist on the volleyball team. A four-year academic all-conference selection and member of four NCAA Tournament teams, Miller played on the 2016 that won the Big 12 title and on the 2015 team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four.