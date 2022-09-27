🏐 Volleyball Continues Action in Norman

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team will remain on the road as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on September 28 in McCasland Field House at 6 p.m. CT in Norman, Oklahoma. The match will be streamed on SoonerVision on ESPN+.

Quick Hits

The Jayhawks were victorious in their last meeting with Oklahoma, topping the Sooners in four sets last season on Oct. 30, 2021.

KU is coming off a 3-2 win against in-state rival Kansas State. The Jayhawks took sets one and two before the Wildcats came back to win sets three and four. Kansas had an early lead in set five before closing out the match.

Head Coach Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 31-17 against the Sooners.

Sophomore London Davis recorded a career high 22 kills at K-State on September 24 in Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas is a perfect 8-0 away from Lawrence this season and will look to move to 9-0 on Wednesday against the Sooners.

KU sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for the first on September 21 when the Jayhawks took on No. 1 Texas since renovations were made in 2019

Side-by-Side Comparison

The Jayhawks lead the Sooners 643 kills to 609.

In assists, Kansas is ahead 589-562.

Kansas leads in blocks compared to Oklahoma’s 145-124.5

KU is currently averaging 2.90 blocks per set compared to the Sooners 2.77 blocks per set.

The Jayhawks have tallied 687 digs compared OU’s 626.

KU leads the Sooners in block solos 35-13.

Kansas is currently sitting with an 11-3 record while Oklahoma is 10-3.

The Jayhawks went to five sets against No. 1 Texas while the Sooners were swept 3-0.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Caroline Bien has tallied double digits kills in eight out of 14 matches during the 2022 campaign, with a season-high 16 kills against No. 22 Utah and UNLV.

Bien had double-doubles against Wichita State on 9/8 (11 kills, 10 digs) and versus UCF on 9/16 (10 kills and 11 digs).

Sophomore Camryn Turner is currently sitting at 474 assists on the season.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady leads the Jayhawks in kills with 138 while Bien is close behind in second with 135. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley is in third with 83 kills.

Dooley is leading the Jayhawk defense with 36.5 total blocks, averaging .73 blocks per set.

Junior Kennedy Farris has tallied 182 digs with a season high 19 digs against UNLV on 9/9.

Series History

In the all-time series history, the Sooners lead the Jayhawks 54-41. In the last ten matchups, Oklahoma has won six of those matches. October 30, 2021 was the last time the Sooners and Jayhawks met. Camryn Turner led the Jayhawks with 24 assists and 20 digs while Caroline Bien put down eight kills and also recorded 13 digs. Set one went into extra points with Oklahoma coming out on top 26-24. Kansas soon took set two 25-14 and would fight for set three 28-26. KU closed out the match with a 25-22 victory. The day before on October 29, 2021, Kansas fell in a five set thriller against the Sooners. KU was led offensively by Bien, who finished with 14 kills and hit .214 for the night with five attack errors. She also had 14 digs and two blocks

Kansas Notables

After a stellar performance against K-State on September 24, sophomore London Davis is ranked third in the Big 12 in hitting percentage with .429. Close behind Davis is graduate transfer Lauren Dooley in fifth (.413) and super-senior Rachel Langs in sixth (.381). Both Dooley and Langs are ranked nationally with Dooley in 15th and Langs in 19th for hitting percentage. Hitting percentage is not the only category Dooley and Langs make an appearance in. Both are listed in blocks with Dooley in fifth (61 blocks) and Langs in sixth (51 blocks) alongside super-senior Anezka Szabo in ninth (41 blocks) in the Big 12. Nationally, Dooley is tied for 38th in blocks while Langs is tied for 135th. Junior libero Kennedy Farris is ranked sixth in digs with 182 and sophomore Camryn Turner is in ninth with 137 digs for the conference.

Up Next

Kansas will continue conference play and return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday, Oct. 1 to take on No. 13 Baylor at 11 a.m. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.