👌 Dotson Big 12 Scoring Leader

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.0 points per game which includes 22 points against Tennessee (1/25), his sixth 20-point effort of the season. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16) who is on every national player of the year watch list, Dotson leads Kansas with 41 steals and is second on the squad with 82 assists. He ranks among the Big 12 leaders in scoring, steals (second at 2.2), field goal percentage (sixth at 46.1), assists (fifth at 4.3) and free throw percentage (sixth at 81.9).

Big 12 Scoring Leaders Player (School) GMS FG 3FG FT PTS Pts/Gm Devon Dotson (KU) 19 112 23 95 342 18 Desmond Bane (TCU) 20 120 56 33 329 16.5 Tyrese Haliburton (ISU) 19 110 46 34 300 15.8 Jared Butler (BU) 19 102 45 43 292 15.4 Rasir Bolton (ISU) 20 99 32 76 306 15.3