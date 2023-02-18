👟 Bryce Hoppel Wins Third-Straight USATF Indoor Title

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jayhawk alum Bryce Hoppel won his third-straight United States Track & Field (USATF) Indoor title in the 800 meters in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday afternoon, winning in 1:45.92.

It wasn’t until the final 50 meters that Hoppel made his move to capture his fourth career USATF title (three indoor, one outdoor), running a season-best 1:45.92. Hoppel out-ran Isaiah Harris over the final stretch, as Harris finished in second in 1:46.42.

Hoppel’s third-straight title is the first time since 1991 that an 800-meter runner has won the USA Championship in three-straight seasons. Hoppel, of Midland, Texas, claimed the USATF Outdoor title in the 800 meters in 2022, and won the indoor title in 2021 in Spokane, Wash., and in 2019 in Albuquerque.