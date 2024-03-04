👟 Hoppel Captures First World Indoor Championship Title

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas Track & Field standout Bryce Hoppel secured his first-ever World Championship title after winning the 800m at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

Hoppel entered the meet having most recently won the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships, coming out on top in the 800m with a time of 1:46.67.

On the world stage, Hoppel ran a 1:45.08 in a stacked semi-final field, running the fastest qualifying time of the bunch. The Midland, Texas native then turned around and ran a world-leading 1:44.92 in the final, kicking at just the right time to secure the gold medal.

Hoppel is now just the third American man to win an 800m title at the World Championships.

While competing at Kansas, Hoppel was a five-time All-American, two-time National Champion and four-time Big 12 Champion. In 2019, Hoppel completed a sweep of both the indoor and outdoor NCAA 800-meter titles, becoming the first male in program history to win an NCAA title in the event.