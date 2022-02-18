👟 Jayhawks Strong at Arkansas Qualifier

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams were in action at the Arkansas Qualifier at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, where the Jayhawks recorded numerous personal bests.

The Arkansas Qualifier is one of two meets the Jayhawks will be in action at this weekend, as AJ Green III and TJ Robinson will compete in the 800 meters at the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday.

The Jayhawks got started in the field events on Friday, with Tyler Pride jumping a season-best 7.13m (23-4.75 ft.) in the long jump, placing sixth. Along with pride, sophomore Lorielle Daniel jumped a personal best 12.33m (40-5.5 ft.) in the women’s triple jump, which makes her the No. 9 performer in KU indoor history.

In the men’s triple jump, freshman Jaden Patterson jumped a personal best 15.54m (51-0 ft.) to place second in the event.

On the track, Kansas sophomore Ahmya McKeithan qualified for the finals in the women’s 60 meters, where she ran a 7.72 in the prelims, followed by a finals time of 7.68, placing her fourth overall. McKeithan would later run a personal best in the women’s 200 meters, clocking a 24.27 to place eighth overall.

In the men’s 200 meters, senior Ethan Fogle notched a personal best 21.52 to win his heat and also become the No. 4 performer in KU indoor history. Fogle went on to place eighth in the event.

Kansas will be back in action on Saturday at the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana. Kansas will then travel to Ames, Iowa for the Big 12 Indoor Championship on February 25-26.