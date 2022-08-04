👟 Kansas Reveals 2022 Cross Country Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas cross country team has announced its schedule for the 2022 NCAA cross country season on Thursday. The schedule is comprised of seven meets in five states.

The Jayhawks will kick off the year at home, hosting the Bob Timmons Classic on September 3 at Rim Rock Farm.

After the Bob Timmons Classic, Kansas will hit the road and head to Lincoln, Nebraska for the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Cross Country Invitational at Mahoney Park Golf Course on September 17.

September 30 will be the next date of competition for the Jayhawks as the team will compete at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri hosted at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Prior to the Big 12 Championships, Kansas will finish the regular season at the OSU Cross Country Course for the Weis-Crockett Invitational on October 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Kansas will then travel to Lubbock, Texas for the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships at the Texas Tech Course on October 28.

The Jayhawks will make their way back to Columbia, Missouri for the NCAA Midwest Regional at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course on November 11. The NCAA Midwest Regional will serve as the qualifier for the NCAA Championships on November 19 at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Then sophomore Lona Latema was the solo Jayhawk that qualified for the NCAA Championships last season in Tallahassee, Florida. Latema ran a personal best time of 20:31.2 in the women’s 6K in her first career NCAA appearance.