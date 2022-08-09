👟 Pavlidis Finishes Fourth at World Athletics U20 in Colombia

CALI, Colombia – Kansas track and field’s Dimitrios Pavlidis made his mark at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on August 6.

Pavlidis represented his home country of Greece at the U20 Championships in the 1.750 kg discus throw.

Heading into the championships, Pavlidis was seeded first out of 12 competitors. The Greece native threw his first attempt to a mark of 57.66m. During his second attempt, he threw even further, going to 59.68m and then to 60.12m on his third attempt as he advanced to the final round.

It was on his sixth and final attempt that Pavlidis heaved the 1.750 kg discus to a mark of 61.77m, which is a Greece U20 national record. The throw placed Pavlidis fourth overall in the competition.

While at Kansas, Pavlidis had a personal best throw in the discus at the ESU Spring Invite on March 19, 2022. He placed second in the competition with a launch of 53.60m. He also competed in the shot put and had a personal best throw of 14.56m at the 2022 ORU Invite on March 25-26, 2022.

The Rock Chalk Classic hosted at Rock Chalk Park was where Pavlidis closed out his first track and field season with the Jayhawks. He placed sixth in the discus with a mark of 50.24m and ninth in the shot put with 13.46m.