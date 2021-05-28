👟 Weather Postpones Day Three of West Prelims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Day three of the NCAA West Preliminary in College Station was cut short due to weather. Friday’s track events have been moved to Saturday.

The only events contested prior to the weather were the men’s discus, triple jump and high jump. Kansas junior George Evans competed in the men’s discus competition, where he recorded a throw of 50.80m (166-8 ft.) to place 43rd overall.

Through two days of the NCAA West Preliminary, four Jayhawks have punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, to be held June 12-14 in Eugene, Oregon, including Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault) and Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault).

Saturday will feature men’s track events in the morning, which includes AJ Green III, Cody Johnson (400-meter hurdles) and the men’s 4×400 meter relay. An updated schedule will be released when available.