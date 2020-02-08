Open Search
Men's Basketball

💥 20 Wins In 31-Straight Seasons

The Jayhawks’ win over TCU improves their 2019-20 record to 20-3 overall, giving it 20 wins for the 31st-straight season beginning in 1989-90, which adds to its active NCAA record of consecutive 20-win seasons and ties the all-time NCAA record for consecutive 20-win seasons with North Carolina which won 31 from 1971-2001.

31-Straight 20-Win Seasons
SeasonWinsLossesWin %
2019-202030.869
2018-1926100.722
2017-183180.794
2016-153150.861
2015-163350.868
2014-152790.750
2013-1425100.714
2012-133160.837
2011-123270.820
2010-113530.921
2009-103530.921
2008-092780.771
2007-083730.925
2006-073350.868
2005-062580.757
2004-052370.766
2003-042490.727
2002-033080.789
2001-023340.891
2000-012670.787
1999-200024100.705
1998-9923100.696
1997-983540.897
1996-973420.944
1995-962950.852
1994-952560.806
1993-942780.771
1992-932970.805
1991-922750.843
1990-912780.771
1989-903050.857
