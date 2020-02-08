💥 20 Wins In 31-Straight Seasons

The Jayhawks’ win over TCU improves their 2019-20 record to 20-3 overall, giving it 20 wins for the 31st-straight season beginning in 1989-90, which adds to its active NCAA record of consecutive 20-win seasons and ties the all-time NCAA record for consecutive 20-win seasons with North Carolina which won 31 from 1971-2001.

31-Straight 20-Win Seasons Season Wins Losses Win % 2019-20 20 3 0.869 2018-19 26 10 0.722 2017-18 31 8 0.794 2016-15 31 5 0.861 2015-16 33 5 0.868 2014-15 27 9 0.750 2013-14 25 10 0.714 2012-13 31 6 0.837 2011-12 32 7 0.820 2010-11 35 3 0.921 2009-10 35 3 0.921 2008-09 27 8 0.771 2007-08 37 3 0.925 2006-07 33 5 0.868 2005-06 25 8 0.757 2004-05 23 7 0.766 2003-04 24 9 0.727 2002-03 30 8 0.789 2001-02 33 4 0.891 2000-01 26 7 0.787 1999-2000 24 10 0.705 1998-99 23 10 0.696 1997-98 35 4 0.897 1996-97 34 2 0.944 1995-96 29 5 0.852 1994-95 25 6 0.806 1993-94 27 8 0.771 1992-93 29 7 0.805 1991-92 27 5 0.843 1990-91 27 8 0.771 1989-90 30 5 0.857