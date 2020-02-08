💥 20 Wins In 31-Straight Seasons
The Jayhawks’ win over TCU improves their 2019-20 record to 20-3 overall, giving it 20 wins for the 31st-straight season beginning in 1989-90, which adds to its active NCAA record of consecutive 20-win seasons and ties the all-time NCAA record for consecutive 20-win seasons with North Carolina which won 31 from 1971-2001.
|31-Straight 20-Win Seasons
|Season
|Wins
|Losses
|Win %
|2019-20
|20
|3
|0.869
|2018-19
|26
|10
|0.722
|2017-18
|31
|8
|0.794
|2016-15
|31
|5
|0.861
|2015-16
|33
|5
|0.868
|2014-15
|27
|9
|0.750
|2013-14
|25
|10
|0.714
|2012-13
|31
|6
|0.837
|2011-12
|32
|7
|0.820
|2010-11
|35
|3
|0.921
|2009-10
|35
|3
|0.921
|2008-09
|27
|8
|0.771
|2007-08
|37
|3
|0.925
|2006-07
|33
|5
|0.868
|2005-06
|25
|8
|0.757
|2004-05
|23
|7
|0.766
|2003-04
|24
|9
|0.727
|2002-03
|30
|8
|0.789
|2001-02
|33
|4
|0.891
|2000-01
|26
|7
|0.787
|1999-2000
|24
|10
|0.705
|1998-99
|23
|10
|0.696
|1997-98
|35
|4
|0.897
|1996-97
|34
|2
|0.944
|1995-96
|29
|5
|0.852
|1994-95
|25
|6
|0.806
|1993-94
|27
|8
|0.771
|1992-93
|29
|7
|0.805
|1991-92
|27
|5
|0.843
|1990-91
|27
|8
|0.771
|1989-90
|30
|5
|0.857