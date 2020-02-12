💪 Top Defense For A Reason

Touted as one of the best defenses in the nation, the Kansas basketball team held West Virginia to 49 points – the second time in as many games a conference opponent failed to break 50 points. As part of that effort, the Jayhawks closed the game on an 18-3 run against the Mountaineers, holding them to just one field goal and nine turnovers in the final nine minutes.

The last time the Jayhawks held back-to-back conference opponents to under 50 points was in 2013 against Texas Tech (46) and Baylor (44).