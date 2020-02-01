Open Search
Men's Basketball
📺 Watch 📻 Listen 📊 Stats 📝 Notes

💪 Tracking Dok's Dunks

Senior Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 78.0% through 20 games. A dunking machine, Azubuike is vying to earn the honor for the second time in his career. In 2017-18, Azubuike ended first in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 77.0% and he was the only player shooting 70% or better with a minimum of five shots made per game.

Tracking Dok Dunks
TOTAL64-1223639859.3%
SeasonKU When Dok PlaysDunksTotal FGsDunks/FMG PCt.
2016-1710-1142263.6%
2017-1828-812021156.9%
2018-199-0375567.3%
2019-2017-36511059.1%
Powered by WMT Digital