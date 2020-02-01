💪 Tracking Dok's Dunks
Senior Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 78.0% through 20 games. A dunking machine, Azubuike is vying to earn the honor for the second time in his career. In 2017-18, Azubuike ended first in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 77.0% and he was the only player shooting 70% or better with a minimum of five shots made per game.
|Tracking Dok Dunks
|TOTAL
|64-12
|236
|398
|59.3%
|Season
|KU When Dok Plays
|Dunks
|Total FGs
|Dunks/FMG PCt.
|2016-17
|10-1
|14
|22
|63.6%
|2017-18
|28-8
|120
|211
|56.9%
|2018-19
|9-0
|37
|55
|67.3%
|2019-20
|17-3
|65
|110
|59.1%