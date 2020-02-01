💪 Tracking Dok's Dunks

Senior Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 78.0% through 20 games. A dunking machine, Azubuike is vying to earn the honor for the second time in his career. In 2017-18, Azubuike ended first in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 77.0% and he was the only player shooting 70% or better with a minimum of five shots made per game.

Tracking Dok Dunks TOTAL 64-12 236 398 59.3% Season KU When Dok Plays Dunks Total FGs Dunks/FMG PCt. 2016-17 10-1 14 22 63.6% 2017-18 28-8 120 211 56.9% 2018-19 9-0 37 55 67.3% 2019-20 17-3 65 110 59.1%