March 30, 2009: Junior Danielle McCray scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while freshman Aishah Sutherland came off the bench to match her career high of 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Jayhawks to a 78-69 victory over the New Mexico Lobos in the quarterfinals of the WNIT.

The victory improved the Jayhawks record to 21-13 on the 2008-09Β and marked the first time the Jayhawks reached 21 wins since 1998-99.