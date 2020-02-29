📈 199 Wins Against Kansas State

Kansas now owns a record of 199-94 against Kansas State, and has won 11 of the last 12 matchups. Since Feb. 12, 1994, Kansas has won 60 of the last 66 meetings with the Wildcats. The series started in 1907 and Kansas is 79-48 against Kansas State in games played in Manhattan, including a 27-5 record in Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas has gone to Kansas State four times as the No. 1 team in the nation and is 3-1 in those meetings with wins on Jan. 18, 1993 (71-65), Jan. 4, 1997 (62-59) and a loss on Feb. 14, 2011 (84-68). KSU was not ranked in all three meetings and all three were in Bramlage Coliseum.

Since the inception of the Big 12 Conference, KU is 52-6 against KSU (42-6 in regular-season battles and 10-0 in the Big 12 Championship). Kansas head coach Bill Self is 35-6 all-time against K-State, all while at KU. Kansas State’s Bruce Weber is 3-17 against Kansas.