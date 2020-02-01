📍 Tough At Home
Kansas is always tough at home as the 94.9 winning percentage in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self indicates. KU is 9-1 in home games this season, including 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Statistically, Kansas has been impressive at home in 2019-20.
The Jayhawks’ advantage in Allen Fieldhouse is no secret, having won as many Big 12 regular-season titles (14) as they have losses in their home venue since 2003-04. What’s more impressive is KU’s record in conference home games in what is arguably the toughest league in the nation every season. The Jayhawks are 130-9 (93.5%) in league games at Allen Fieldhouse since 2004, a mark that ranks second in the NCAA (Gonzaga, 94.6%) in that span.
|Jayhawks At Home
|STAT
|OVERALL
|AT HOME
|W-L
|17-3
|9-1
|SCORING
|75.9
|79.6
|SCORING MARGIN
|+15.6
|+18.3
|FIELD GOAL %
|48.9%
|49.8%
|FREE THROW %
|66.1%
|68.6%
|3FG PER GAME
|6.9
|7.1
|ASSISTS
|15.0
|15.8
|STEALS
|8.1
|8.6
|BLOCKS
|4.9
|6.2
|ASSIST-TO RATIO
|1.2
|1.3