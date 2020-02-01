Kansas is always tough at home as the 94.9 winning percentage in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self indicates. KU is 9-1 in home games this season, including 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Statistically, Kansas has been impressive at home in 2019-20.

The Jayhawks’ advantage in Allen Fieldhouse is no secret, having won as many Big 12 regular-season titles (14) as they have losses in their home venue since 2003-04. What’s more impressive is KU’s record in conference home games in what is arguably the toughest league in the nation every season. The Jayhawks are 130-9 (93.5%) in league games at Allen Fieldhouse since 2004, a mark that ranks second in the NCAA (Gonzaga, 94.6%) in that span.