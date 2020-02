Kansas trailed West Virginia by as many as nine points in Wednesday night’s contest and powered back to defeat the Mountaineers 58-49 on the heels of an 18-3 run to close out the game. That effort marked the eighth time in KU’s last 14 meetings with WVU that the Jayhawks trailed by nine or more points. Kansas has come back to win six of those eighth contests, including Wednesday’s (KU trailed by nine in both the first and second halves).