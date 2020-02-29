🔥 Undefeated February

Kansas completed one of the most successful Februarys in program history when it defeated Kansas State 62-58 Saturday in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks finished a perfect 9-0 in the month, and were one of only 15 NCAA DI schools still without a loss in February, entering the contest.

The win made the 2019-20 Jayhawks the 10th Kansas team to finish a February undefeated since 1950 and just the second team under Bill Self to achieve the feat. The 2015-16 Jayhawks posted a 9-0 mark in February. It would also mark just the fourth time in the Big 12 era that a KU squad was unblemished in the second month of the year (2001-02 was 8-0, 1997-98 was 7-0).