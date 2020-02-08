🗓 This Date In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 25-5 all time on Feb. 8, 4-0 under Bill Self

Feb. 8, 1958: Kansas center Wilt Chamberlain set a then-Big Seven scoring record with 46 points in a 102-46 victory over Nebraska in Allen Fieldhouse. The 102 points marked a single-game record at the time for Kansas. Chamberlain made 14 field goals in the contest and added an 18-for-23 performance at the free throw line. Leading 46-20 at halftime, KU scored an astounding 56 points in the second half to pull away from the Cornhuskers and win by 56, which still stands as the KU’s second-largest margin of victory against a conference opponent in program history. The Jayhawks ended the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll with a record of 18-5.