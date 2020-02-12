🗓 This Date In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 26-9 all time on Feb. 12, 2-0 under Bill Self

Feb. 12, 1991: The 11th-ranked Jayhawks topped the Missouri Tigers, 74-70, in a game that came down to the wire in Columbia. Kansas started out slow, shooting under 27% in the first half, which led to a nine-point deficit heading into the intermission. The second half was a completely different story, as the Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 52-39 over the final 20 minutes. Senior Terry Brown led the team in scoring with 15 points en route to a four-point victory. The 1990-91 Jayhawks went on to claim a share of the Big Eight regular-season title and added an NCAA runner-up finish, posting a 27-8 record.