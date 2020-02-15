🗓 This Date In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 28-7 all time on Feb. 15, 3-1 under Bill Self

Feb. 15, 1984: Carl Henry hit a jumper with 18 seconds remaining to lift Kansas to a 67-66 win at Nebraska. The victory broke an eight-year KU losing streak to the Cornhuskers in Lincoln. Henry actually made two clutch baskets in the final minute to propel the Jayhawks to the come-from-behind victory. Henry had a breakaway dunk with 59 seconds remaining, and then Kelly Knight stole a ball and found Henry for the game-winning jumper. Henry finished with 20 points and five rebounds in the contest. KU went on to finish 22-10 on the season and place second in the Big Eight with a 9-5 record. KU won the Big Eight Tournament as well and participated in the NCAA Tournament.