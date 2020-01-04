🗓 This Day in Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 19-6 all-time on January 4; 4-0 under head coach Bill Self

January 4th, 2016: In a game that has gone down as one of the best college basketball games in recent memory, the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks hosted the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in a battle of the nation’s top

teams. After three overtimes and 13 lead changes, KU emerged victorious by a score of 109-106. The Jayhawks were able to hold off a 46-point outing from the Naismith Player of the Year Buddy Hield. On the home side the win was a team effort with senior Perry Ellis leading the charge with 27 points in the 4 contest. This game marked the longest game (in minutes) ever played in the history of Allen Fieldhouse.