🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 24-6 all-time on January 8th; 2-0 under head coach Bill Self

January 8, 1987: Kansas defeated Temple in a back-and-forth affair, eventually prevailing, 67-64, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU was the underdog in this matchup, as the No. 19 Jayhawks hosted the No. 8-ranked Owls, but were able to pull off the upset to extend their home court win streak to 40 games. The contest came down to the wire, as the Jayhawks mounted a second half comeback capped off by a Danny Manning 3-pointer (the first of his career) with 45 seconds remaining. Manning led KU in points and rebounds with 17 and 11, 8 respectively. Manning averaged 23.9 points per contest and led the Jayhawks to 25 wins on the season.