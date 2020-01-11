🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 24-6 all-time on January 11th; 3-0 under head coach Bill Self

January 11, 1993: No. 4 Kansas claimed a 96-85 win over No. 10 Oklahoma in a battle of top-10 foes. OU held a nine-point lead going into the halftime break, but the Jayhawks refused to back down, exploding offensively in the second half. Kansas shot 73 percent from the field in the second frame, including a 17-point performance from senior Adonis Jordan. The outburst was far from a one man effort, however, as five different Jayhawks were double figure scorers, including 23 points from senior Rex Walters. Kansas finished with a 29-7 overall record, including 11-3 in the Big Eight, finishing first. KU also advanced to the Final Four in New Orleans