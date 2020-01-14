🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 24-9 all-time on November 27; 6-1 under head coach Bill Self

January 14, 1989: Kansas defeated Kansas State 75-74 in an overtime thriller at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. KU was able to hold off a fierce Wildcat comeback in regulation, doing just enough to send the game to an extra period. In overtime the game went back and fourth, until KU senior Milt Newton made the game-winning free throw to secure the Jayhawk victory. Newton ended with 21 14 points, leading Kansas in points as he would many times throughout the season.