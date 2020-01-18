🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 24-7 all-time on January 18; 1-0 under head coach Bill Self

January 18, 2003: Led by senior duo Nick Collison and Kirk Hinrich, the Jayhawks took down the Kansas State, 81-64. Kansas started the game on a 15-0 run and never looked back, at one point extending the lead to 23 points in the second half. Hinrich led the charge with 26 points with help from Collison and Keith Langford who added 16 and 14 points, respectively. The 2003 season would go on to be an historic one as the team would go on to win 30 games and make an appearance in the national championship game. Hinrich and Collison would both go on to average over 18 points per game and both earn All-America honors.