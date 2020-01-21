🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 10-8 all-time on January 21; 4-0 under head coach Bill Self

January 21, 1986: Led by sophomore Danny Manning’s double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, Kansas defeated Oklahoma, 98-92, in Allen Fieldhouse. Senior Ron Kellogg added 20 points, while senior center Greg Dreiling posted a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 14 boards. Kansas finished the season with a 13-1 conference record to win its only Big Eight regular-season title under head coach Larry Brown. KU also won the Big Eight Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Final Four before losing to Duke, 71-67. Kansas finished the season ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll with its 35-4 record.