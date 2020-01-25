🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 18-4 all-time on January 25; 6-1 under head coach Bill Self

January 25, 2010: Led by Cole Aldrich’s near triple-double No. 2 Kansas topped Missouri, 84-65, in Lawrence.

Aldrich turned in 12 points, 16 rebounds and added seven blocks in the contest which KU led 50-30 by halftime.

The KU defense held Missouri to 27.9% shooting, while sophomore Marcus Morris led the Kansas offensive attack

with 17 points to go along with junior Tyrel Reed’s 14 points off the bench. The 2009-10 squad went on to finish

the season at 33-3 and No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll. The Jayhawks won its sixth-straight Big 12 regularseason title with a 15-1 record before topping Kansas State to win the Big 12 Tournament Championship.