🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 13-6 all-time on January 27; 2-0 under head coach Bill Self

January 27, 2003: In one of the great all-time performances inside Allen Fieldhouse, senior Nick Collison led the No. 6 Jayhawks past No. 4 Texas, 90-87, with his 24 point, 23-rebound outing. Senior Kirk Hinrich added 25 points in the contest that pitted two eventual Final Four squads. KU outscoring the Longhorns 47-39 after trailing by five points at halftime. That Jayhawk team went on to win the Big 12 regular-season title with a 14-2 record and made the program’s 12th Final Four appearance, losing in the National Championship game. Collison went on to be named a Consensus First Team All-American after that season in which KU finished with a 30-8 record.