🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 18-8 all-time on February 1; 3-1 under head coach Bill Self

February 1, 1997: The Jayhawks came out on top in an overtime thriller over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 82-77, in Lawrence. Kansas was led by junior Raef LaFrentz who scored 20 points, including 11 in the overtime period alone. LaFrentz had no shortage of help as Paul Pierce, Jerod Haase and Jacque Vaughn all scored in double figures as well as Kansas improved its record to 22-0 with the victory, a mark which still ranks as the best start to a season in program history. The 1996-97 squad went on to finish the season with a record of 34-2. The Jayhawks were able to win the inaugural Big 12 regular-season title, league tournament title and made a Sweet 16 appearance.