🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 24-13 all time on Feb. 17, 2-0 under Bill Self

February 17, 2018: Trailing by 12 points with under 10 minutes to play, the Jayhawks made an emphatic comeback to beat West Virginia 77-69 in Lawrence. During the final 10-minute stretch, Kansas outscored West Virginia 29-11 to come out on top. The Jayhawks were led by sophomore Udoka Azubuike and senior Devonte’ Graham who had 21 and 15 points, respectively. The Jayhawks would go on to win the Big 12 regular-season title for the 14th-consecutive year, an NCAA DI record. This team would also advanced to the Final Four and finish the season with a 31-8 record.