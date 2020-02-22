🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 23-12 all time on Feb. 22, 4-0 under Bill Self

Feb. 22, 1946: Sophomore forward Otto Schnellbacher scored a season-high 21 points to lead Kansas to a 50-34 victory over Missouri, giving the Jayhawks their 13th win against the Tigers in a six-year span. Schnellbacher led all scorers in the game, while All-American junior forward Charlie Black added 14 points. KU led by as many 20 in the contest before clearing the bench and cruising to its final margin of 16 points in Columbia, Mo. Kansas finished the season with a record of 19-2, including a perfect mark of 10-0 in conference play, marking only the fourth undefeated league record in Big Six history and the third by the Jayhawks.