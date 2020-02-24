🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 22-13 all-time on February 24; 3-0 under head coach Bill Self

Feb. 24, 2002: Kansas defeated Nebraska, 88-87, en route to becoming the only team in league history to achieve a perfect 16-0 Big 12 record. The Jayhawks’ victory over the Huskers in Lincoln did not come easy. KU’s Keith Langford hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in the come-from-behind victory. Kansas trailed by 12 points in the second half as Nebraska made 18 threes in the game. KU’s Drew Gooden led all scorers with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Nick Collison and Aaron Miles added 14 points apiece. KU went on to advance to the 2002 Final Four in Atlanta.