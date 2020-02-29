🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 4-2 all-time on February 24; 2-0 under head coach Bill Self

February 29, 2004: The Jayhawks tallied a 79-58 leap day win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Lawrence. In a game where Kansas struggled in the first half, the second half was all KU as it turned a five-point lead into a 21 point final margin over the course of the final stanza. KU was led by juniors Wayne Simien, who scored 26 points, and Keith Langford, who added 22. In Bill Self’s first year coaching the Jayhawks, KU went on to make an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and win 24 games over the course of the season.