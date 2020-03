🗓 This Day In Kansas Basketball History

Kansas is 4-2 all-time on February 24; 2-0 under head coach Bill Self

February 29, 2004: The Jayhawks tallied a 79-58 leap day win over the Oklahoma Sooners in Lawrence. In a game where Kansas struggled in the first half, the second half was all KU as it turned a five-point lead into a 21 point final margin over the course of the final stanza. KU was led by juniors Wayne Simien, who scored 26 points, and Keith Langford, who added 22. In Bill Selfโ€™s first year coaching the Jayhawks, KU went on to make an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and win 24 games over the course of the season.